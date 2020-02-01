Accrington Stanley owner takes aim at Liverpool AGAIN as FA Cup replays row rumbles on

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has hit out at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp once again over his stance on FA Cup replays.

It’s the second time in a week that Holt has taken issue with Klopp over the Reds’ fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury after the German confirmed that he would not be attending the cup clash at Anfield.

In a series of tweets, Holt went on a tirade where he suggested Klopp would be going ‘on the p***’ rather than sitting in the dugout for the FA Cup game on February 4.

‘In the calendar there are no free dates to put @EmiratesFACup 4th round replays and let prem have a couple of weeks off,’ he said on Twitter.

‘All clubs knew full well when 4th round replays were to be played before the season started. The @PremierLeague answer to this is to take another ‘greatest day’ opportunity away from our clubs, by scrapping that replay too.

‘LIE BACK AND THINK OF ENGLAND. Klopp spitting his considerable dummy out will not change these facts. We lose opportunity so he can go on the p*** for a fortnight.

‘This is not about @LFC or Klopp, because the big clubs are all the same. They see only one side of the story. Meanwhile @EFL are sinking deeper and deeper.

‘I have told the @EFL board that they are not representing our club properly. If they were we would have no break.’

Holt went on to accuse England’s top-flight clubs of not giving a ‘s**t’ about community clubs further down the footballing ladder.

‘We’re losing money this year, we need more games not less,’ he continued. ‘I’d be happy to accommodate where possible if they gave a single s**t for OUR communities clubs. They don’t.

‘Until they do I will be calling them out and fighting our corner, tooth and nail publicly because @EFL is not doing it’s job properly and fighting for us.

‘You see, @ASFCofficial is just as important to OUR town and OUR supporters as theirs will ever be. THEY SHOULD RESPECT THIS. And I’m not shouting Jim. Anyone not wanting to see this fight, block me.

‘The laughable thing is these clubs grumble about kids not getting game time whilst cutting back games, and us @England as the public rationale for their demands. My a***.’

His latest outburst comes days after he originally criticised Klopp before calling for the Football Association and English Football League to act.

‘This is a battle @FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined,’ Holt said on Monday.

‘This is a battle @EPL must win, or they should shut up shop. @LFC need censuring and fining heavily. It’s not their football. It’s ours. This path we’re on, forever losing out to @premierleague greed has to stop.

‘It might have to be government or supporters that have to fight for our game in the end. In the absence of strong @FA or @EFL there may be no other option.

‘We have stadia sales, clubs suing each other, non payment of wages, clubs going out of business after being kicked out…. Just how much more evidence is needed for @FA and @EFL to see it’s gone too far? FOOTBALL IS IN DISTRESS.

‘Act for our pyramid or leave.’

Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge of young Reds side with the replay due to take place during the top-flight’s scheduled two-week hiatus.

Critchley took charge of the kids who played in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Aston Villa in December while the first team were away at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The congested fixture list saw Liverpool play several games spanning multiple competitions that left Klopp’s players with little time to recover.

‘We got a letter in April from the Premier League that we should respect the winter break for the players,’ Klopp said after his side let a two-goal lead slip at Shrewsbury.

‘It’s not allowed to organise international friendlies or competitive games. And we respect that.

‘I told the boys weeks ago they will have a winter break. You cannot promise everybody time off and then at the end take that away, I cannot work like this. So that is our solution.

‘We will not be there, it will be the kids that play that game. I know that’s not very popular but that’s the way I see it.’