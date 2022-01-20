Acun Ilicali, the Turkish media mogul, has purchased the English football club Hull City.

The English Football League has approved and ratified the purchase, according to a statement.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Acun Ilicali, the founder of the Turkiye-based Acun Medya company, completed the purchase of Hull City on Wednesday.

“The English Football League has approved and ratified the acquisition, which sees Acun Medya take full control of the club with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Ilicali, 52, expressed his delight at having realized one of his “greatest dreams” today.

“With Hull City, we are embarking on a wonderful journey.”

“With the help of our fans, we have a lot of big dreams and goals to achieve,” he said.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Allam family for their friendship and sincerity throughout this process.”

With the amazing fans of this beautiful city, I have no doubt that we will be successful.”

Hull City’s departing vice-chairman Ehab Allam wished Ilicali and his team “all the best in the future.”

Since its inception in 2004, the Acun Medya Group has grown to become a major international production and broadcasting conglomerate.

The company also operates two national mainstream TV channels in Turkiye, in addition to producing daytime and primetime content in Europe, South America, and North America.

With 23 points from 25 games, Hull City is ranked 19th in the English Championship League standings.