Adam Schefter Discusses Raiders Job Rumors

What Adam Schefter Is Hearing About The Raiders Job

The Las Vegas Raiders may be looking for a new head coach in the not-too-distant future.

Following a series of derogatory emails sent prior to his time in Las Vegas, the team fired former coach Jon Gruden.

Rich Bisaccia, a former special teams coordinator, has led the team since then.

Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth after stepping in as interim head coach.

Following the Raiders’ appearance in the playoffs, the question of whether Bissacia should be retained as head coach has been raised.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s latest report does not bode well for Bisaccia.

Schefty believes he won’t be able to keep his job unless the Raiders go all the way in the playoffs.

“I don’t think he believes he has a chance to keep the job,” Schefter said, “which is unfortunate because he’s done a fantastic job.”

“They’ve had to overcome a great deal of adversity.”

He’s well-liked and respected by the players and others in the organization.”

