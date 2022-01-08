Adam Schefter of ESPN has a telling remark about Antonio Brown’s NFL future.

Antonio Brown’s NFL Future Is Revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

When it comes to Antonio Brown’s NFL future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t hearing good things.

After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown is now a free agent.

Though it’s unlikely that Brown will be signed in time for the NFL Playoffs, some believe he will be signed in 2022.

Schefter, on the other hand, has received contradictory information.

The NFL insider gave a pessimistic assessment of AB’s NFL future during an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday morning.

“You can trust his side of the story.

The Buccaneers’ side can be trusted.

The fact of the matter is that this place has a lot of history.

According to Schefter, “when you talk to people around the league, they expressed doubt that he will get another chance in the league.”

Antonio Brown may have used up all of his chances, but the NFL has a tendency to forget.

It would not surprise us in the least if AB finds a new home before the 2022 season.

Former Steelers head coach Todd Haley, who will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits in the United States Football League, reportedly contacted Brown and offered him a spot in the league.

Brown, on the other hand, was uninterested.

Brown yelled, “F–k outta here.”

“Bro, my name is Antonio Brown, and I’m here to help you out.

“I was a professional football player.”

Brown isn’t interested in the USFL, but there’s no doubt he wants another shot at the NFL. Is Brown’s interest reciprocated? It doesn’t appear so, at least for the time being.

