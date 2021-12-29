The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to have season-ending surgery.

Veteran wideout Adam Thielen returned to the Minnesota Vikings lineup this past Sunday after missing two games due to an ankle sprain.

He aggravated his ankle injury once more in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff gave the NFL world an update on Thielen’s status on Wednesday.

According to reports, Thielen will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Thielen had ankle surgery, according to Graff.

It’s unclear when he’ll be back at full strength.

The Vikings’ offense has suffered a significant setback, especially with a crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the horizon.

Adam Thielen, a Vikings wide receiver, is said to be undergoing season-ending surgery.

SEASON-ENDING SURGERY FOR VIKINGS WR ADAM THIELEN HAS BEEN REPORTED.

According to sources, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had season-ending ankle surgery yesterday. https://t.co/no9SxKUD3D

December 29, 2021 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy