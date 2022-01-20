Adam Webster’s stats are comparable to Harry Maguire’s and John Stones’, and the Brighton defender is expected to be called up to the England squad.

The statistics of Adam Webster rival those of Harry Maguire and John Stones, and the Brighton defender is expected to be called up to the England squad.

Last March, ADAM WEBSTER was on the verge of receiving his first England call-up when he suffered an injury.

Because of his excellent recent form for high-flying Brighton, the centre-back is once again being tipped for international honours.

With a thunderous header just before the hour from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner, Webster, 27, earned Albion a point against Chelsea on Tuesday.

It gave Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance and capped a fantastic performance alongside Dan Burn against Europe’s champions.

After the game, former Three Lions defender Jamie Carragher gushed about Webster.

“Adam Webster’s passing out of the back, with both feet, is better than any other English central defender,” the Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter.

With his ease on both feet and his calmness under pressure on the ball, Webster is a rare find.

He’s a perfect fit for Graham Potter’s possession-based, build-from-the-back style.

That’s why, shortly after taking over at Albion in 2019, Potter made Webster the club’s record signing when he signed him for £20 million from Bristol City.

The Chichester-born defender had to work his way up the leagues to reach the top.

He made his name at Portsmouth, where he was relegated to League Two in 2013 after a loan spell with non-league Aldershot.

Before joining the Premier League three years ago, he played for Ipswich Town and then Ashton Gate.

Last season, he was part of a formidable back three that included Lewis Dunk and Ben White, who went on to join Arsenal for £50 million, and he was impressing Gareth Southgate and his FA talent-spotters.

However, ankle ligament damage kept him out for two months and ended his chances of being called up before the March internationals.

Injury has also been an issue this season, with a six-week layoff due to hamstring issues in September.

Yet, while captain Dunk has been out injured, he has really come into his own over the holidays and formed a rock-solid partnership with Burn.

With England’s centre-back options limited beyond John Stones, it’s easy to see why Southgate would consider Webster.

Harry Maguire has been dependable for his country, but his season with Manchester United has been a disaster.

Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady’s ability at the top level has been questioned, while White is still finding his feet at Arsenal.

Webster’s technical prowess, physical prowess (he stands 6ft 3ins tall), and…

