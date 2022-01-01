Adama Traore is one of Tottenham’s January transfer targets, with both Conte and Paratici fans of the Wolves star.

TOTTENHAM are reportedly interested in signing Wolves midfielder Adama Traore in the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, is looking to add to his squad this month in order to build a team capable of finishing in the top four.

The North London club wanted Traore in the summer but couldn’t afford Wolves’ £40 million asking price.

And the club is said to have kept their interest in the Spain international alive ahead of a possible move.

Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici are huge admirers of the 25-year-old, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who spoke on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel.

“Super-appreciated by Fabio Paratici, super-appreciated,” he said in reference to Traore.

Antonio Conte is a huge fan.

“As a result, I’d keep an eye on it.

I’m not sure he’ll be able to leave Wolves in January.

“However, I am confident that his name is on Tottenham’s list.”

If Traore joins Tottenham Hotspur, he could play as the right wing-back in Conte’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

For the right side of his defense, Conte has Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty, and Japhet Tanganga to choose from.

Traore has appeared in 19 games for Wolves in all competitions this season, but he has yet to score or assist.

His contract at Molineux is set to expire in 2023, and it has been reported that the Midlands club has slashed his asking price to £20 million.

Traore has also been linked to Liverpool, with Reds legend John Barnes urging his former employers to bring him to Anfield.

“Adama Traore could be a good addition to the squad, but he won’t be playing ahead of [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Diogo] Jota, or [Roberto] Firmino,” he told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“If he wants to come to Liverpool, that’s great, but he’ll know he won’t be playing regularly.”

“It’d be a fantastic addition to the team.”

But I don’t think he’ll make that decision.”

