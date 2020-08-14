Adams goal sends RB Leipzig to UCL semifinals

RB Leipzig, competing in the UEFA Champions League for the second time, stunned Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday to enter the tournament’s semifinals for the first time.

Both sides played conservatively in the first half, failing to create clear-cut chances.

Everything changed in the second half when the German team returned with renewed energy and with a clear mission to go in search of the decisive goal.

In the 50th minute, Dani Olmo gifted RB Leipzig the 1-0 lead, scoring in a beautiful move assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

In need of a draw, Atletico coach Diego Simeone fielded in his young Portuguese hope Joao Felix who changed the team’s performance and leveled for Atletico on 71 minutes from a penalty.

As both teams looked to the penalty shootout, RB Leipzig midfielder Sabitzer landed a spectacular pass to Angelino Tasende who served Tyler Adams at the edge of the area. Adams kicked and saw the ball deflect into the net in the 88th minute.

RB Leipzig will take on Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Atalanta on Wednesday, in a semifinal match scheduled for the August 18 in Lisbon.