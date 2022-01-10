Adana Demirspor beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in the Super Lig.

In Super Lig action, Adana Demirspor defeats Fenerbahce 2-1.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a Super Lig match on Monday, Adana Demirspor defeated Fenerbahce 2-1.

Enner Valencia converted a penalty in the 29th minute to give Fenerbahce a 1-0 lead at Ulker Stadium.

In the 34th minute, Gokhan Inler equalized with a brilliant long-range strike for the visitors.

Younes Belhanda scored from close range in the 46th minute to give Adana Demirspor a 2-1 comeback victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce’s poor form continued, with only one win in their last five league games, and they currently sit in fifth place with 32 points.

Adana Demirspor jumped to fourth place in the Super Lig with 33 points after winning four of their last five games.