Adebayo Akinfenwa delights Wycombe fans by dancing and then JUMPING on top of teammates in the 98th minute.

As Wycombe draw level in the 98th minute, Adebayo Akinfenwa delights fans by dancing and then JUMPING on top of teammates.

On Saturday, WYCOMBE WANDERERS hero Adebayo Akinfenwa was the talk of the town – but not because he scored a goal.

After Wycombe snatched a dramatic point against Sunderland in the 98th minute, the 39-year-old EFL veteran wowed the crowd with a hilarious celebration.

@daRealAkinfenwa (hashtag)WYCvSUNpic.twitter.comqnjc3Coc3J I can’t stop watching this.

In the dying minutes of the League One match, Joe Jacobson scored, sending Adams Park into raptures.

After he scored at the death, his Wycombe teammates piled on top of him, with Akinfenwa at the top of the pile.

But the man dubbed “The Beast” couldn’t help himself from doing a celebratory shimmy before leaping on top of his jubilant teammates.

The striker showed off impressive dance moves for a big man, but his emphatic dive onto the team bundle was anything but graceful.

“I don’t care if you’re 9, 19, 29, or 39yrs old, as long as you can enjoy,” Akinfenwa replied on Wycombe’s official Twitter account.

In a potentially promotion-defining match, third-placed Wycombe met second-placed Sunderland in League One.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Sunderland thought they had snatched it late on when Ross Stewart’s 93rd-minute goal made it 3-2.

However, there was a significant amount of downtime after Corry Evans had to be carried off on a stretcher after a horrific head collision.

It meant there was still time for Wycombe to score a dramatic equaliser, resulting in Akinfenwa’s amusing celebration.

A David Stockdale own goal gave Sunderland the lead in a tumultuous game, but goals from Anis Mehmeti and Sam Vokes gave Wycombe the lead.

Stewart’s first goal came just over five minutes before halftime, and he appeared to have won it until Jacobson’s late equalizer.

Despite not scoring, Akinfenwa demonstrated that at 39 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank with a brilliant celebration.

Last year, Akinfenwa confirmed that he was in talks with the WWE about possibly going into wrestling after he retires, with this season expected to be his final season as a player.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.