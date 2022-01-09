Adebayo Akinfenwa delights Wycombe fans by dancing and then JUMPING on top of teammates in the 98th minute.

As Wycombe draw level in the 98th minute, Adebayo Akinfenwa delights fans by dancing and then JUMPING on top of teammates.

On Saturday, Adebayo Akinfenwa, the hero of the Wycombe Wanderers, was the talk of the town – but not because he scored a goal.

After Wycombe snatched a dramatic point against Sunderland in the 98th minute, the 39-year-old EFL veteran delighted fans with a hilarious celebration.

@daRealAkinfenwa (hashtag)WYCvSUNpic.twitter.comqnjc3Coc3J

Joe Jacobson scored late in the League One match to send Adams Park into raptures.

After he scored at the death, his Wycombe teammates piled on top of him, with Akinfenwa at the top of the heap.

But the man known as “The Beast” couldn’t help but do a celebratory shimmy before leaping on top of his ecstatic teammates.

Although the striker displayed impressive dance moves for a big man, his emphatic dive onto the team bundle was anything but graceful.

The hilarious footage was shared by Wycombe’s official Twitter account, to which Akinfenwa responded, “I don’t care if you’re 9, 19, 29, or 39yrs old, as long as you can enjoy.”

The League One match pitted third-placed Wycombe against second-placed Sunderland in what could be a promotion decider.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Sunderland thought they’d snatched it late on when Ross Stewart scored in the 93rd minute to make it 3-2.

However, there was a significant amount of stoppage time after Corry Evans had to be stretchered off after a horrific head collision.

There was still time for Wycombe to score a dramatic equaliser, prompting Akinfenwa’s amusing celebration.

A David Stockdale own goal gave Sunderland the lead in a tumultuous game, but goals from Anis Mehmeti and Sam Vokes gave Wycombe the lead.

Stewart’s first goal came just over five minutes before halftime, and he appeared to have won the game deep into second-half stoppage time before Jacobson’s late equalizer.

Despite not scoring, Akinfenwa, who is 39 years old, demonstrated that he still has plenty left in the tank with a brilliant celebration.

Last year, Akinfenwa confirmed that he was in talks with the WWE about possibly going into wrestling after he retires, with this season expected to be his final season as a player.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.