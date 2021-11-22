Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa, according to reports.

Adrian Martinez is out of the game against Iowa, according to reports.

Nebraska will host the No. 1 team in the country.

On Friday, Nebraska hosts No. 17 Iowa in a rivalry game that the Huskers are favored to win.

Following Monday’s news, the betting line could shift dramatically.

Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost.

Martinez is nursing a shoulder injury that he battled in Saturday’s close loss to Wisconsin.

Martinez played through his shoulder injury against Wisconsin, though he was clearly not at full strength.

He’ll now miss the Huskers’ season-ending game.

The game between Nebraska and Iowa is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, at 3 p.m. ET,

On BTN, the game will be televised.

Breaking: Adrian Martinez Will Not Play Against Iowa

