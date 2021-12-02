Adrian Peterson has agreed to join a new team.

Adrian Peterson has signed a new contract with a new team.
One week after being released by the Tennessee Titans, long-time running back Adrian Peterson will get another chance in the NFL.
Earlier today, Peterson paid a visit to the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle’s head coach, Pete Carroll, just told reporters that the 36-year-old running back had been signed to the team’s practice squad.
The Titans signed Peterson in early November after star running back Derrick Henry broke his foot.
The 15-year veteran carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown in three games with Tennessee.
#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters they have signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad.
