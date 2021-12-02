Adrian Peterson has agreed to join a new team.

Adrian Peterson has signed a new contract with a new team.

One week after being released by the Tennessee Titans, long-time running back Adrian Peterson will get another chance in the NFL.

Earlier today, Peterson paid a visit to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle’s head coach, Pete Carroll, just told reporters that the 36-year-old running back had been signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Titans signed Peterson in early November after star running back Derrick Henry broke his foot.

The 15-year veteran carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown in three games with Tennessee.

