Adrian Peterson Is No Longer With The Seahawks

The Seahawks have decided on Adrian Peterson.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson in early December in the hopes of bolstering their running game.

In his first game with the team, he unfortunately sustained a back injury.

The Seahawks expected Peterson to be able to play again during the regular season.

That will not be the case, however.

Peterson was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The legendary running back’s season is now officially over as a result of that move.

Peterson had 11 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the Seahawks.

He also played three games for the Tennessee Titans this season, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown.

