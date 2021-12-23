Adrian Peterson Makes a Direct Remark About Rams-Seahawks Officials

Adrian Peterson Makes a Direct Remark About The Officials From The Rams-Seahawks Game
During the Seahawks’ second loss of the season to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, there wasn’t much to cheer about.
The now 4-10 Seattle Seahawks were defeated 20-10 after the game was pushed back two days to favor their opponent, effectively ending their slim chances of making the playoffs this season.
To add insult to injury, the officials made a couple of questionable calls in the Rams’ favor, the most egregious of which was what appeared to be a missed pass interference call in the fourth quarter.
With less than three minutes left, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones wrapped himself around running back DeeJay Dallas before the ball reached him on a critical 4th-and-6 play.
Adrian Peterson Has Blunt Comment About Officials From Rams-Seahawks Game
Adrian Peterson Has Blunt Comment About Officials From Rams-Seahawks Game
No DPI on 4th & 6 here pic.twitter.com/xJkCraknQm
— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 22, 2021
These are literally life changing moments that shouldn’t be overlooked. I feel there are certain plays where officials should come together, review, and get the call right. Especially plays that are being displayed on million dollar Jumbotrons where the entire stadium and every football loving fan across the world can see.
These plays can be simply challengeable plays where you either win or lose and the show continues. Having these opportunities doesn’t take away from the game. Losing a timeout due to a failed challenge can be detrimental! However, not having that option takes away from the integrity of the game and helps dictate the outcome of games.
I don’t make excuses and I also feel any situation can be overcome, but, opportunities are all you need to create change. We got robbed of that last night on two critical plays which resulted in a 7 point swing and took away great field position that would’ve given us a chance to put points on the board. We then have a clear missed PI call that ended our opportunity to right the previous wrong of the officials. In critical moments of the game, they were presented with opportunities that we were not due to plays that should’ve been reviewable.