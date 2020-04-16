Adrien Thomasson in the OM and LOSC little papers

Landed at the Racing Club de Strasbourg in 2018, Adrien Thomasson quickly established himself in his new team. After an interesting 2018-2019 fiscal year (34 matches in all competitions, 5 goals, 8 assists), the French midfielder has stayed on track this season, having found the net 10 times and delivered three caviar in 32 appearances. But in just over a year, the former Nantes resident will reach the end of his contract with RCSA. A situation that could therefore push some clubs to turn to him during the transfer window.

And according to information from France Football, two clubs are already said to be interested in the 26-year-old player: Olympique de Marseille and LOSC. Despite a good rating in France, Adrien Thomasson should not cost too much, with an additional contract which ends in June 2021, at the Marseille club, in lack of financial means. For its part, the northern club could achieve the same move as last year with a certain Benjamin André, namely recruiting an experienced player. It now remains to know the position of the player and Strasbourg.