AFC Wimbledon 0 Rotherham 1: Substitute Joshua Kayoda scores with his first touch to put the Millers nine points clear at the top of the table.

AFC Wimbledon 0 Rotherham 1: Substitute Joshua Kayoda scores with his first touch to put Millers nine points clear at the top of the table.

With his first touch, SUPER-SUB Joshua Kayode put Rotherham nine points clear at the top of the table.

With an early chance for the Dons, Sam Cosgrove fired straight at Josh Vickers, but it was all one way after that.

Will Grigg raced down the left flank and squared for Michael Smith after the break, but a point-blank save from Nik Tzanev denied Rotherham’s top scorer his 18th goal of the season.

After injuring himself crossing, Grigg was replaced by Kayode, and that would be his final appearance.

As Ben Wiles curled a 20-yard attempt just wide, the league leaders began to turn the screw.

And on the hour, in front of their 551 travelling supporters, they took the lead when the substitute scored within seconds.

Chiedozo Ogbne burst down the right side of the field, placing the ball on a plate for the 21-year-old to poke under Tzanev.

Following a lengthy absence, Angus MacDonald returned to the Millers’ bench for the first time since May.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

And Wes Harding came close to grabbing a second, only to be denied by the bar as the Dons struggled.

Their winless run now stands at 12 games, with their most recent victory coming on December 7 against Accrington Stanley.

“On the whole, I thought we were the better side and deserved more than one goal,” Rotherham manager Paul Warne said.

“It was another clean sheet for us, and it was a good away performance.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.