Afcon 2022 awards include team of the tournament, best goal, biggest surprise, and a comprehensive review of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Daniel Storey reflects on a tournament marked by tragedy and chaos before a triumphant conclusion thanks to Liverpool striker Sadio Mane’s goal, which gave Senegal their first major trophy.

Afcon 2022 started slowly, with few goals in the first round of group games and another lull in the early knockout matches, but we were rewarded with a fantastically climactic conclusion.

Senegal’s first major tournament victory came thanks to Sadio Mane’s one-night redemption arc, which fulfilled all of the superstar generation’s promises.

Off the field, the tournament was marred by the death of a fan in Yaounde, leaving a continent perplexed as to how such a tragedy could occur in such a modern stadium with such excellent facilities.

The answers to those questions may well be the ones that leave the most lasting impression.

My impressions of the tournament are as follows:

I’ll never forget one thing

When the tragedy at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde claimed the lives of eight people and injured many more, I had not yet arrived in Cameroon.

However, attending the semi-final 10 days later, when we used the same entrance and watched the home nation once more, was a strange experience.

There were no commemorations or mentions of the disaster.

Learning how a population surrounded by hardship and tragedy displays – and hides – its grief was both enlightening and unsettling.

The best goal

A spectacular consolation goal, a shot taken from afar because there is no other option, brings a special kind of joy.

The perfect example was Comoros’ late goal against Cameroon in the last-16, Youssouf M’Changama’s 35-yard free kick flying over Andre Onana and into the top left corner of the net.

It was the least they deserved after 89 minutes of play with an outfield player in goal.

The most excellent game

Ghana stunk up the joint in their first two games, leaving them needing to win by two clear goals in their final group game against a Comoros team that was making its tournament debut and had lost both of their first two games without scoring.

The Comorians took an early lead and then unthinkably extended it after an hour, but goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku brought the game back.

