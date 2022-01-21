AFCON 2022 clashes: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE: Stream and TV channel updates

AFCON 2022: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE: Stream, TV channel updates

ALGERIA appears to be on the verge of a disastrous AFCON title defense, with Ivory Coast aiming to knock out the favourites in the group stages this afternoon.

Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea are vying for second place in the group.

Belmadi, a Greens fan favorite,

Djamel Belmadi, the Algerian head coach, was appointed in 2018, less than a year before his country won the African Cup of Nations.

Belmadi’s influence and respect among the Algerian national team is enormous, but the 46-year-old remained humble in the aftermath of his victory.

Here’s what the Algerian genius had to say about his victory.

I’m nothing without the players.

They’re the most significant.

The staff, I suppose, played a role in guiding the players, but they executed the instructions flawlessly.

The 2019 final was recapped.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool attacker, claimed before the 2019 Champions League final that he would have traded his Champions League medal for an African Cup of Nations victory with his country because the Senegalese had always dreamed of doing so in his footballing career.

Unfortunately for Mane, his dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Algerian striker Baghdad Boundejah’s shot took a wicked deflection off Senegalese defender Salif Sane and looped freakishly over his own goalkeeper, giving Algeria a 1-0 lead within the first few minutes.

The match was billed as a matchup between Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, but because the Greens were under constant pressure from Senegal for large stretches of the game, Algerian captain Mahrez spent the majority of his time defending, while Mane failed to have any significant impact for his country going the other way.

Mane’s strike partner M’Baye Niang, on the other hand, saw his first attempt fly over the crossbar before rounding keeper Rais M’Bolhii on his second attempt but failing to convert from a tight angle.

Senegal also had a penalty correctly overturned by VAR after replay monitors showed Ismalia Sarr’s cross striking Adlene Guedioura’s arm in a natural position, as well as a late free-kick in a dangerous position that was smashed into the wall, but the Algerians held firm and won their first AFCON title since 1990.

