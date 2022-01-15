AFCON 2022 fixtures and results: TV channel, live stream, and kick-off times in the United Kingdom for Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations

THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT OF THE YEAR 2022 HAS BEGUN!

The Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon began on January 9 after being postponed twice, with the hosts defeating Burkina Faso.

Algeria will attempt to defend the title they won in 2019. A slew of Premier League stars have travelled for the tournament.

Every match of the AFCON 2022 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Ten matches, including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final itself on February 6, will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Depending on the schedule, the matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, Premier League, and Main Event.

Sky subscribers can stream on their mobile, tablet, or PC using the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can get a monthly NOW TV pass for £9.99, or daily and weekly passes for £9.99.

The 9th of January

The 10th of January

11th of January

12th of January

13th of January

the 14th of January

15th of January

January 16th, 2019

January 17th, 2019

18th of January

19th of January

January 20th, 2019

Sunday, January 23rd, is the sixteenth day of the month.

January 24, 2019

The 25th of January

the 26th of January

The quarter-finals will be held on Saturday, January 29.

30th of January

Wednesday, February 2nd, is the semi-finals.

3rd of February

Sunday, February 6th, is the third-place play-off.

Sunday, February 6th is the final day of the competition.