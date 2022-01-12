Afcon chaos as a “gun battle breaks out between rebels and government forces near the stadium hosting Mali’s match against Tunisia.”

A gunfight broke out near MALI’s Cameroon base, forcing the team to cancel their final training session before their AFCON match against Tunisia on Wednesday.

In a gunfight between government forces and separatists in the African country, two people are said to have died.

For years, the western region of Cameroon has been embroiled in a conflict between mostly English-speaking residents and the country’s largely French-speaking government.

Armed fighters were also seen storming the town of Buea, which is just 13 miles from Limbe, one of the host cities for this year’s AFCON.

Gunfire can be heard at one point in the video, causing panic.

According to local reports, Mali abruptly halted their training session.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Moussa Djenepo of Southampton are both part of the national team.

Hannibal Mejbri of Manchester United and Omar Rekik of Arsenal are in Tunisia’s group, which will face Mali in Limbe.

The Cameroon News Agency confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that “the Malian team has suspended training and left the Molyko stadium.”

“Following gunshot exchanges between Ambazonia and government forces, two civilians (men) were discovered dead at the Buea Central market.”

“There were gun shots this morning around the town,” said human rights worker Blaise Chamango to Sportsmail.

“We also received information that an improvised explosive device was present at the market.”

“In the area, [separatist]groups and security forces were fighting.

“The non-state actors want to give the impression that nothing should happen in Cameroon’s south west during the Afcon.”

Rebecca Tinsley, a representative of the Cameroon Peace and Justice Group, expressed concern that the violence was only the beginning.

“It’s a sign of things to come; this is just the beginning,” Tinsley said.

“The world is watching Cameroon right now, and we are very concerned.”

“It has to lead to the Cameroonian government offering a cease-fire and a roadmap for peace talks.”

“If they did that, the tournament could go on without interruption.”

Since the chaos began, over a million people have been forced to flee to Cameroon’s ‘anglophone’ region, with 3,000 people reported dead.

Protests began peacefully in 2016, but turned violent a year later after the government responded harshly.

According to human rights organizations, around 80 explosive devices have been detonated in the region in the last year.

In addition, the tournament mascot, Mola the lion, was recently revealed to have been forced to wear a bulletproof vest while promoting the tournament in the western region.

Limbe Stadium, which has a capacity of 20,000 spectators…

