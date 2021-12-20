Africa Cup of Nations 2022: Afcon is viewed as an annoyance by European football, but it is a vital competition.

Africa Cup of Nations 2022: Afcon is viewed as an annoyance by European football, but it is a crucial competition.

So much of the focus on the Afcon is on Europe’s top clubs, but it deserves so much more.

The prospect of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being postponed has elicited predictable joy among Premier League fans in recent weeks.

Because that is what its audience demands, the European media’s reaction is always viewed through the prism of self-interest.

The headlines read, “What might Afcon mean for [insert name of major European club].”

The biggest event in African football may be viewed as a frustrating diversion, but its significance cannot be denied.

The status of this tournament, as well as the progress of certain countries through it, has the ability to shape title races all over the world.

Last week, Fifa president Gianni Infantino added his voice to the call for the cancellation of Afcon 2022, which is set to begin in less than a month and has already been postponed.

Infantino is effectively backing a group of major European clubs who want to prevent their own players from visiting Cameroon.

Although the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) failed to reach an agreement, Infantino is said to have the support of a small but powerful minority within the organization.

It’s difficult not to be cynical in this situation; we’ll call it 100 times bitten, shy by default.

If the repeated postponements were solely motivated by serious concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in light of the rise of the Omicron variant, all elite football travel in the early months of 2022 would be jeopardized.

However, there is little appetite for Uefa’s club competitions to be suspended, and the international break in March is likely to be kept.

When it was convenient, Fifa had no problem organizing and overseeing a new international tournament, such as the recent Arab Cup in Qatar.

Instead, the suspicion is that Afcon is being mistreated once again, this time as an inconvenience by a game that is happy to venerate African footballers when they arrive in Europe but content to pretend the continent’s football doesn’t exist at other times.

After all, it’s only the world’s second-largest continent, home to 25% of all Fifa member countries, and this is only their flagship event.

No way.

