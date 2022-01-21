African football officials want to cancel all matches at the ‘disastrous’ Omnisport Stadium to avoid Afcon criticism.

African football chiefs want to cancel all matches at the ‘disastrous’ Omnisport Stadium to avoid Afcon criticism.

According to reports, the African Football Federation is planning to move the remaining AFCON matches from Cameroon’s Omnisport Stadium.

The state of the pitch at the Douala-based stadium, which has already hosted six matches, has become a major talking point in recent days.

CAF officials are said to be discussing plans to relocate the remaining four matches scheduled for the venue.

According to reports, the CAF’s organizing committee discussed the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the committee are said to be concerned about the image the pitch portrays to the rest of the world, and those discussions are said to be still ongoing.

The remaining matches at the Omnisport Stadium could be moved to one of the two venues in Yaounde, the capital.

At the moment, the stadium is set to host a last-16 match, two quarter-final matches, and one semi-final match.

Early next week, a decision on switching to fixtures must be made.

The Ivory Coast is currently scheduled to face Egypt in the round of 16 in Douala on Wednesday.

“I think this part of the pitch is a disaster,” Elephants coach Patrice Beaumelle said after his side gifted Sierra Leone a point last weekend.

Everyone is aware of this.

“It’s a good pitch.

“I wouldn’t call it fantastic; it’s adequate, but it’s difficult to keep a pitch in good shape day after day, game after game.”

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi made similar remarks ahead of his team’s match against Equatorial Guinea, and Beaumelle echoed them.

“I’m not saying it’s catastrophic,” he told BBC Sport Africa, “but it’s not at a level that would allow total fluidity and what we expect for big tournaments like the Nations Cup.”

Burkina Faso and Gabon will kick off the last-16 ties of the rescheduled Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday afternoon.

