After 15-year-old Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test, Russia was labeled “child abusers” and “dirty cheats.”

Following Kamila Valieva’s tearful routine, a figure skating coach in the United States launched an incredible attack on “dirty cheaters” and “child abusing” Russia.

Valieva, 15, is the current leader in the women’s single skating after scoring an unbeatable 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday.

But there is a lot of rage behind the scenes that she could win a second Olympic gold medal on Thursday night in Beijing despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

“It’s shocking and disappointing,” said American coach Adam Rippon, a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in team skating.

“I don’t believe anyone with a positive test has ever been allowed to compete in the Olympics.”

It, in my opinion, jeopardizes the Olympics’ integrity.

“Knowing that someone at home has a positive test has left a lot of people scratching their heads.”

“On top of that, the fact that it’s a 15-year-old girl breaks all of our hearts.”

“It appears that she was exploited and given a drug she had no right to take.”

Doping has no place in the Olympics.

“Dirty cheaters, and we’re catering to them.”

I’m not sure how the Olympics will recover.

“What this means is that the people who surround her are child molesters.”

“They only care about their athletes’ performance, not their health and well-being.”

“They’re a factory that produces competitive children up to a certain point.”

“It doesn’t feel like the ladies’ coaches are coaches at all, but dog trainers, and they’re running a circus.”

“They have no right to be here at the Olympic Games.”

“They’re clowns,” says the narrator.

There will be no medal ceremony for the podium finishers if Valieva finishes in the top three in the individual competition.

The purple-clad teen had to wipe tears from her eyes after her first performance in the Chinese capital, which featured an obvious mistake on her triple axel.

After an independent Court of Arbitration for Sport panel allowed her to continue skating, the Moscow-born star says she was “happy” but “emotionally exhausted.”

“Of course, I’m delighted to be able to compete in the Olympic Games,” she said.

“I will do everything possible to represent our country.”

I’m getting a lot of positive vibes.

“I’ve seen billboards in Moscow that say ‘Kamila, we’re with you.’

It’s quite nice.

“It’s very encouraging; this support is crucial for me at this time.”

“I thought I was on my own, but my closest friends and family will never leave me.”

It was argued in the CAS panel hearing by the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.