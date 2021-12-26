After 15 years of retirement and becoming a pastor, the English football cult hero looks completely different.

After 15 years of retirement and becoming a pastor, the English football cult hero looks totally different.

Taribo West, a former footballer who now works as a PASTOR in Nigeria, is unrecognizable.

Because of his dyed hair and flamboyant playing style, the 47-year-old became something of a cult hero during his career.

“I had a one-on-one meeting with God.”

Taribo West, a Nigerian pastor and former professional footballer, discusses his decision to become a pastor.

(hashtag)BBCSportsAfricapic.twitter.comWwZsRPWqvqBBCSportsAfricapic.twitter.comWwZsRPWqvqBBCSportsAfricapic.twitter.comWwZs

In 2000, West spent a season on loan at Derby, appearing in 18 games.

As his career came to an end, he returned to these shores five years later, playing four times for Plymouth.

AC and Inter Milan were also interested in signing West.

West has become a man of God and works as a pastor in Lagos 15 years after retiring from the Beautiful Game.

God appeared to West ‘one-on-one,’ according to West, who spoke to The Cable.

“Why would I change from being a footballer to becoming a pastor?” he explained. “I saw God one-on-one.”

That was the beginning of my transition from the field to the pulpit.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It was a happy occasion.”

A woman walked up to me and said, ‘Sir, please may I know your name?’ I replied, ‘I am Mr No name.’

She asked, ‘May I know where you live?’ I replied, ‘I live nowhere.’ She grumbled and walked away.

“I just heard an audible voice in the blink of an eye.”

And it hit me like a slap in the face.

‘Switch, turn,’ it said, and I did.

“‘Look at the woman,’ it said.

Now is the time to locate her and apologize to her.

That can only be God’s voice saying that to you.’

“So, like a Robocop, I switched and began looking for the woman, and when this sister arrived from America, she told me a lot of prophecies.”

“And she said I’d start a church in the next year or two.”

“Every one of her prophecies came true.”

Between 1994 and 2005, West played 42 times for Nigeria, winning a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.