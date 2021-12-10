After 79 years of playing football, Britain’s oldest footballer, 86, hangs up his boots.

After 79 years of playing the beautiful game, Britain’s oldest footballer, aged 86, retires.

Dickie Borthwick was still playing for a Sunday league team when the pandemic struck.

After that, the grandfather sustained a back injury, which he recovered from, only to develop a chest infection.

He overcame the illness, but now believes it would be too much of a stretch to return after a two-year layoff — though he will play in a farewell friendly.

“I think it would be too much of a struggle to play again, especially in the cold weather,” Dickie, who plays on the wing or up front, said.

It’s time to put your belongings away.

“It’s been a great run for me.”

I still want to run around and kick the ball around, but if you can’t do it, you can’t do it.”

Dickie, who overcame prostate cancer nearly ten years ago, estimates he’s played in over 1,600 games and scored around 400 goals.

In December 2019, at the age of 83, he last played for local veterans team AFC Wyke Smugglers.

“I wouldn’t do walking football,” said the retired engineer, who began playing football at the age of seven while living in Scotland.

“I’m used to going all-out for the entire 90 minutes.”

“I’m still interested in playing the game properly.”

Dickie, from Weymouth, Dorset, credits his long life to quitting smoking 30 cigarettes a day 40 years ago, drinking tea, and eating a bowl of porridge before games.