After a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria, AC Milan takes over the lead in Serie A.

After a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria, AC Milan has taken over the lead in Serie A.

On Saturday, rivals Inter Milan and Napoli settled for a 1-1 draw.

ANKARA (Turkey)

With a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria in a week 25 game, AC Milan took over the lead in Italy’s Serie A.

At Giuseppe Meazza, Rafael Leao scored the game-winning goal in the eighth minute.

Inter Milan and Napoli shared one point after a 1-1 draw in a Serie A derby on Saturday, putting AC Milan three points ahead of both teams.

AC Milan now leads the Italian top league standings with 55 points, followed by Inter Milan (54 points) and Napoli (53 points).

The following are the results from Sunday:

AC Milan defeats Sampdoria 1-0.

1-1 in the match between Genoa and Salernitana.

4-0 for Hellas Verona over Udinese.

Cagliari defeats Empoli 1-1.

AS Roma-Sassuolo: 2-2