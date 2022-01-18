After a 17-minute first set, Emma Raducanu battles past Stephens to extend her Grand Slam winning streak at the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the Australian Open as she won her FIRST ever Grand Slam deciding set at close to midnight in Melbourne.

With a topsy-turvy 6-0 2-6 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens in the battle of the US Open champions, the British teen displayed real fighting qualities and tenacity in her first appearance in this hard-court Slam.

Given that she went ten matches in New York without dropping a set, this was a thorough test of her fitness, bottle, and concentration.

Despite admitting that Covid had ruined her preparations and that training had taken a back seat as a result, the 19-year-old battled through on the Margaret Court Arena.

As a result of ITF Grand Slam rules, Stephens, who is married to ex-Sunderland flop Jozy Altidore, was forced to remove her smart watch before the match.

Though wearing the device on the WTA Tour was permitted, there is always the risk that the 28-year-old could use it to receive messages and communicate with her coach in the stands.

Raducanu’s last Slam performance was a blistering ace to win the US Open in New York in September.

And she started this tie with a forehand winner, sending a strong message to her American opponent.

Any fears about the virus’s long-term effects – she contracted it before Christmas – were put to rest when Raducanu’s shot-making prowess helped her win the first set in 17 MINUTES.

With some devastating and controlled hitting, the Bromley ace bageled Stephens 6-0.

“Wow, Emma back in form again so far,” said former British No. 1 Joe Durie, speaking for everyone watching on social media.

It was a stark contrast to her 55-minute 6-0 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Elena Rybakina in her first match of the new season last week in Sydney.

However, the procession did not turn out to be the one that many British fans watching at home had hoped for.

Former world No. 3 Stephens snatched the first game of the second set after Raducanu’s third double fault gave her her fifth break point after 11 minutes.

Following three break of serve by Stephens, Raducanu was forced to leave the court to regroup and decide how to approach her first deciding set in a Grand Slam match.

Despite distractions from the crowd in her first game, visible tension in her arm in the closing stages, and one annoying insect on court on match point, Raducanu finally ground down Stephens at 11.54 p.m. local time…

