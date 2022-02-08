After a £240 million sponsorship deal with Spotify, Barcelona’s iconic stadium will be renamed Spotify Nou Camp.

According to reports, Barcelona’s iconic home could be renamed the Spotify Nou Camp following a £237 million sponsorship deal.

The music-based platform has signed a three-year deal with the LaLiga club to have their logo on the men’s and women’s teams’ shirts and training gear.

The stadium naming rights, according to RAC1, are also included in the deal.

Until a ground-breaking move in 2006, Barcelona refused to have any sponsors on their shirts.

Even back then, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was the first to be established.

However, they defied tradition in 2011 by signing a contract with Qatar Foundation, which later became Qatar Airways, that would last until 2017.

That year, Rakuten signed a €55 million-per-year deal, which will expire at the end of this campaign.

Barcelona has been considering their options in recent months, and despite the club’s well-publicized financial woes, which resulted in Lionel Messi’s departure and massive pay cuts, they are still attracting plenty of commercial interest.

Sponsorship has been linked to both Polkadot and VeganNation.

The two cryptocurrency companies are thought to have offered a mega sponsorship package worth over £67 million – the largest in football.

Barcelona, on the other hand, appear to be close to agreeing a sponsorship deal with Spotify worth nearly £240 million, just months after the company’s owner Daniel Ek failed in his attempt to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke.

