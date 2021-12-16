After a 30-year ban expires, Chelsea will have a secure position for the match against Liverpool.

After a 30-year ban expires, Chelsea will have a secure position for their match against Liverpool.

CHELSEA has confirmed that licensed safe standing will be in place for their match against Liverpool on January 2.

In England, standing during top-flight football matches has been prohibited for the past 30 years.

But that will change next month, as three Premier League clubs have been granted permission to participate in a pilot scheme.

For matches in January, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United will all allow standing in certain areas of their stadiums.

The first of these will take place at Stamford Bridge when the Blues take on Liverpool.

Standing areas will be set up in the Matthew Harding Stand and the Shed End, with rail seating already in place.

Chelsea said in a statement that “all supporters with tickets in the safe standing areas are allocated a seat as usual for the Liverpool game and subsequent trial games, but now have the option of standing during the game at their allocated seat.”

“If they wish to remain seated, they may do so, but they should be aware that surrounding fans may stand, and there is no designated seating area for those who wish to sit.”

“The trial excludes games in the Champions League.”

For matches in that competition this season, rail seating will be available as before.”

“The introduction of licensed standing areas is based on evidence of a safety risk for fans who stand in seated areas for an extended period of time,” they later added.

Furthermore, many fans want the option to stand, and the SGSA’s research has shown that this can be done safely with the advent of new engineering solutions.

“The early adopters will be evaluated through independent research, and the findings will inform subsequent SGSA advice to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about the potential wider roll out of licensed standing from the start of next season,” according to the statement.

“It should be noted that no standing is permitted in any other areas of the stadium.”

Man United’s match against Wolves on January 3 could be their first with a secure position, while Spurs’ FA Cup tie against Morecambe on January 9 will likely be the same.

Cardiff City, who are in the Championship, are also taking part in the pilot program.

