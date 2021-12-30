After a backlash from all 72 clubs, the EFL has decided to scrap Covid tests on match days in order to prevent late cancellations.

After a backlash from all 72 clubs, the EFL has scrapped Covid tests on match days to prevent late call-offs.

Covid tests on the day of a game have been scrapped by the EFL to prevent late cancellations.

This action takes effect immediately, after several matches were put in jeopardy due to check delays that resulted in postponements.

The 72 clubs and the EFL have expressed their displeasure that this has resulted in fans attending games only to be disappointed by results that lead to games being postponed.

On Boxing Day, Blackburn fans were forced to board supporters’ coaches after having already arrived at Hull’s stadium before the official cancellation at 12.56pm, two hours before kick-off.

As a result of the new protocols, no player will be tested during a game unless he exhibits symptoms.

It’s a decision backed up by medical experts who believe there’s no danger in skipping the “on the spot” tests.

Only nine of the EFL’s 32 scheduled games were played on Boxing Day, with only two of the ten Championship games taking place.

On Wednesday, it was a similar story.

The Championship, League One, and League Two were all supposed to have 28 games.

Nine of the eleven in the fourth tier were canceled, while 19 were postponed.

Tranmere also announced on Thursday morning that their New Year’s Day match against Salford had been postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the Rovers squad.

