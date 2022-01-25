After a barrage of criticism, the Australian Open lifted the ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts, but banners remain prohibited.

After a barrage of criticism, the Australian Open lifted the Peng Shuai T-shirt ban, but banners remain illegal.

The Australian Open’s decision to ban T-shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” has been reversed.

Banners, on the other hand, will be prohibited at Melbourne Park.

Last week, the Australian Open created a stir by requiring spectators to remove question-themed shirts before entering the grounds.

Martina Navratilova, a legendary former champion, called the decision “pathetic.”

Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, has since decided to allow fans to wear similar T-shirts as long as there is no ‘intent to disrupt’.

“It’s fine if someone wants to wear a T-shirt to protest Peng Shuai,” he said.

“It really takes away from the comfort and safety of the fans,” he added about banners.

Peng’s safety has been a source of concern for tennis fans all over the world since she vanished for several weeks late last year after making a sexual misconduct allegation against former Chinese politician Zhang Gaoli, 75.

The 36-year-old has since made a few appearances in China, but her safety remains a concern.

Peng, the former Wimbledon doubles champion, hasn’t competed since February 2020.

Luzhou Laojiao, a Chinese distillery, has a lucrative sponsorship deal with the Australian Open.

Guojiao 1573, their product, is advertised throughout Melbourne Park.

As part of the deal, Show Court 2 at the Australian Open is also known as 1573 Arena.