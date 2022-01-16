After a blowout loss, Magic Johnson slams the Lakers.

Look at Magic Johnson’s Reaction to the Lakers’ Blowout Loss.
On Saturday night, the Lakers suffered yet another blowout loss in the 2021-22 season.
On Saturday, the Lakers were defeated by the Nuggets 133-96.
Despite LeBron James’ 25 points, the team had yet another poor showing.
After the game, Magic Johnson chastised the Lakers for their rout.
“We as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed after being blown out 133-96 by the Nuggets, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson tweeted.
“You, @JeanieBuss, as the owner, deserve better.”
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022