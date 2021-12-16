After a body transformation, Jake Paul will fight Tyrone Woodley at a career-light weight in a rematch.

Jake Paul is set for a career-light weight in his rematch with Tyrone Woodley after a body transformation.

In Saturday’s fight in Florida against Tyron Woodley, JAKE PAUL will fight at his lightest weight ever.

BJ Flores, his coach, has promised that the 4-0 star will play in a “quicker, more aggressive” manner.

In his most recent fight with Woodley, Paul weighed in at 190 pounds and defeated the former UFC champion on points.

However, by losing weight and weighing in at a career-low of 187 pounds, he may have a better chance of keeping his rhythm for the duration of the fight as he seeks his fourth KO.

“Jake’s got a big chip on his shoulder from the last Tyron fight,” Flores said on The WADE Concept’s Youtube channel.

He genuinely does.

“He’s been working extremely hard, and instead of celebrating the money or whatever else he earned from the previous fight, he went back to the gym.”

“He started working hard, we changed a few things up, he’ll come in lighter for this fight, he’ll be faster and more aggressive.”

“His output will be faster paced, and we’ll still be able to box and move the entire fight, but it’ll be a very different Jake Paul.”

“So I’m really looking forward to it, and Jake can’t wait to get in there, regardless of who it’s against.”

After Tommy Fury withdrew due to illness and injury, Woodley was called in as a last-minute replacement.

Even if Paul loses some PPV sales as a result, he could still make eight figures, as he has in his previous three fights, according to his claims.

Despite the weight loss, Flores is confident that Paul’s knockout power will not be diminished.

“We hired a new strength and conditioning coach, and we’re off and running,” he said.

“We’re still working with the other coach, and he’s still assisting us, but we’ve added a new guy who’s helping us improve our fitness, strength, and power even further.”

“We’ve also hired a dietician for Jake to make sure he’s eating properly and that nothing in his diet is interfering with his performance.”

“We really dialed that in this camp, getting his blood levels tested and everything to make sure we were eating the right foods for his blood type.”

“We did everything we could to make sure that everything was in place and that he was ready to perform.”

“We’ve got it dialed in – he’s capable of going ten rounds…

