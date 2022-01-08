After a bombshell interview, Romelu Lukaku was ‘AXED’ from Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool, as Tuchel takes a huge risk.

Following a bombshell interview, Romelu Lukaku has been ‘AXED’ from Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool, as Tuchel takes a huge risk.

ROMELU LUKAKU will miss Chelsea’s match against title rivals Liverpool.

After giving an unauthorised interview in which he stated that he never wanted to leave Inter Milan, the striker sparked controversy.

According to The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel was irritated by the interview.

To the point where the German has left his near-£100 million man out of Chelsea’s crucial Premier League match against Liverpool.

“If Inter had offered me a new contract last summer, we would not be doing this interview now from London, but quietly from Milan,” Lukaku, 28, said in an interview with Sky Italia.

“I would have stayed at Inter 100% last summer if that had been the case.”

There’s no need to debate that.

“I’m always thinking about Milano, Milano, Milano,” says the narrator.

Inter’s supporters are the best on the planet.

I adore the city, and Inter was the pinnacle of my career.

“I adore Italy, and Inter is a part of my heart.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Lukaku also told Lautaro Martinez to’stay in Milan’ because he will ‘be back there’.

“I miss Lautaro Martinez, I could die on the pitch for him since the first time I met him,” he said.

“Will Lautaro Martinez be joining me at Chelsea in the future? No, Lautaro, you can stay in Milan; I’ll be back…”

Tuchel was not pleased with Lukaku’s comments and stated that they would be dealt with ‘behind closed doors.’

“We will,” Tuchel said when asked if Lukaku would face punishment.

“We’ll do it behind closed doors and openly, as I believe the relationship is and has always been, so no further public comments on that.”

“I don’t like it because it creates unnecessary noise that isn’t helpful.”

If there is anything, it is most likely hidden behind closed doors.

“You know how easy it is to take lines out of context, how easy it is to shorten lines, make headlines, and then realize later that it wasn’t so bad and maybe not what he meant.”

“But, let’s face it, we don’t like it, and I don’t like it because it’s unnecessary noise.”

It does not help us focus or create a calm environment.

“I don’t think he’s unhappy.”

I’m the polar opposite.

If you had asked me yesterday morning, I would have said the polar opposite, which is why it comes as a shock.

“You don’t need the dressing room…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.