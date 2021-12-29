After a boxing exhibition, Logan Paul slams Floyd Mayweather, calling him a ‘corny weasel’ who owes him money.

In a social media post, Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money.

In June, the YouTube sensation and boxing legend squared off in an eight-round showdown in Miami.

Mayweather boasted both before and after the ‘legalized bank robbery’ that he earned (dollar)100 million (£75 million).

However, Paul has claimed that the American legend owes him money, and he has posted an edited photo of Mayweather in girls shorts.

“Pay me my money, you f***ing corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather,” he wrote.

After defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover bout in 2017, Mayweather, 44, announced his retirement in 2017.

But he’s come back twice in exhibition fights, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than him, took him the distance over eight rounds in June.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Despite the large payday, Mayweather insists it was his final appearance in the ring and that it was never about the ring in the first place.

“I don’t miss boxing,” he told the press in December. “I just go and have fun, that’s why I did an exhibition with Logan Paul, we had fun, I had fun.”

“We had a little fun with it, but people need to understand the difference between a real fight and a show.”

“With an exhibition, I was only training on a regular basis.”

If it had been a true fight, there would have been blood from the start.”