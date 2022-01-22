After a brawl with Brentford, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick tells Cristiano Ronaldo to calm down.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, tells Cristiano Ronaldo to calm down after a brawl with Brentford.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has been told to calm down because his outbursts aren’t helping the team.

When he was sent off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford, the Portuguese superstar, 36, had a major hissy fit.

“I don’t think this will be to anyone’s benefit — not to his benefit, not to the benefit of team-mates,” United manager Ralf Rangnick warned.

“I don’t blame him, but any manager would prefer it wasn’t so emotional, especially in front of the cameras.”

Rangnick’s rebuke comes after Ronaldo chastised his underperforming teammates, accusing them of not listening to more experienced players like him.

“He was also asking, ‘Why me, not one of the younger players?'” the German added about Ronaldo’s whining.

“When one of them scored the third goal, the answer came.”

United manager Jose Mourinho reminded the five-time Ballon d’Or winner that football is a team sport, and his decision to make changes at Brentford paid off when Marcus Rashford scored.

“The team is more important than who it is — Cristiano, Edinson, Bruno, or any other player,” German Rangnick added ahead of Saturday’s clash with top-four rivals West Ham.

“Bruno was also substituted recently, which he didn’t like.

“It’s a team sport, and we want to make the most of every game.”

“And it’s up to each manager to decide, ‘What do we need right now to secure the game and win it?’

“I’m not the type to say everything went perfectly afterwards.

But everything I had hoped for as a result of that decision was confirmed in this case.

“At some point, Cristiano will be a manager, perhaps in a couple of years or ten years if he continues to play for another five years, and then he will have the same experience.”

“I had no idea he was going to challenge me.”

He simply expressed his dissatisfaction with being replaced, perhaps overly emotionally.

“However, this isn’t the first time.

If you look at when Sir Alex Ferguson replaced him or other coaches like Sarri in the past, I believe you will see what I mean.

“His reaction was similar, demonstrating that it’s not about the manager — it’s about his own ambition and desire to stay on the field.”

Ronaldo is undergoing treatment for a neck injury in order to be fit for today’s match.

“He was treated, and we will have…,” Rangnick added.

