After a breakthrough with Juventus, Arsenal is ready to sign Arthur on a loan deal until the end of the season.

ARSENAL are willing to sign Arthur on a season-long loan to help with their midfield crisis.

With a number of injuries, Covid issues, and Thomas Partey at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Gunners are looking to help fill the position.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old and has been watching him for a few seasons.

According to SunSport, Juventus is willing to let the Brazilian go, but they want to find a replacement first.

If the move is approved, he is prepared to fly in next week and sign a contract that will last until the summer.

The loan has already been discussed between the two clubs and the agent of the ex-Barcelona star.

Following his reckless red card against Liverpool on Thursday night, Arteta will be without Granit Xhaka for the next three games.

As a result, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Charlie Patino, a youngster, are their only two central midfielders.

This comes ahead of a crucial North London derby against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Arthur wants to play more first-team football before Brazil’s World Cup in Qatar next summer.

In 2020, he signed for the Old Lady as part of a £66 million deal that also included Miralem Pjanic.

The Italian champions are also expected to lose Aaron Ramsey this month, leaving them short on midfield options.

