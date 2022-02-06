After a brutal beating by Chris Eubank Jr, which included four knockdowns, Liam Williams displays a horrific eye injury and battered face.

After a brutal beating by Chris Eubank Jr that included four knockdowns, Liam Williams has a horrific eye injury and a battered face.

Despite being dropped and shaken several times, the Welshman bravely went the distance with Eubank Jr.

Williams, 29, was knocked out twice by his middleweight opponent’s jab, which was a key punch in the British grudge match.

And it left him with a closed left eye, as he revealed on Instagram.

After the fight, Eubank Jr, 32, insisted that he refused to go for the knockout on purpose, preferring to drag out the beating over the distance.

“I wanted to show this man a lesson,” he told Sky Sports.

I wanted to punish him because he had said some menacing things to me leading up to this fight.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t want to knock this guy out in the first round.’

I’d like to see boxers like him leave the sport.

“You saw the brawl – headlocks, headbutts, and all kinds of crazy stuff.”

He didn’t get disqualified, which I find surprising.

I punished him as I had promised.”

Stopping Williams, 29, would have given Eubank Jr an ‘easy way out,’ he said.

“If I had stepped on the gas at any point during the fight, he would have been gone,” he continued.

He, on the other hand, needed to be taught a lesson.

“I didn’t want to make it easy for him.

This game has different levels.

Don’t make a big deal out of guys who can hurt you.

“He pretended to be someone he wasn’t.”

“I’ve been told I can’t box,” Eubank Jr added.

I don’t appear to have a jab.

“Let me demonstrate a different side to the critics,” I reasoned.