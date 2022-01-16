After a brutal Calvin Kattar fight, UFC star Giga Chikadze displays a gruesome bloodied face and horrific post-fight injuries.

After a brutal Calvin Kattar fight, UFC fighter Giga Chikadze displays a gruesome bloodied face and horrific post-fight injuries.

After his decision loss to Calvin Kattar, UFC star Giga Chikadze was left a bloodied mess.

By the end, the Georgian MMA fighter’s right eye was completely closed, his nose appeared to be broken, and he had several deep cuts.

The brutal battle has already been dubbed “a contender for fight of the year” by the UFC.

The two warriors posted a selfie from the hospital on social media, but Chikadze will require the most attention.

In their featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Kattar defeated Chikadze by unanimous decision.

In the five-round main event, Kattar (23-5) won by scores of 50-44, 50-45, 50-45.

“I’m in great shape,” Kattar stated.

“He’s a tough fighter who’s undefeated in the UFC.”

“In this fight, they’ve all counted me out.”

It doesn’t matter if everyone is counting me out, as I’ve been saying.

It doesn’t matter who you are as long as you believe in yourself.”

Kattar had not fought since a brutal loss to Max Holloway around the same time in 2021.

Chikadze falls to 14-3, while the 33-year-old improves to 7-3 in the UFC.

Jake Collier (unanimous decision), Brandon Royval (split decision), Katlyn Chookagian (unanimous decision), Viacheslav Borshchev (KOTKO), and Bill Algeo (unanimous decision) were among the other winners on Saturday night.