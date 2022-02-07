After a brutal fight, Keith Thurman transforms Mario Barrios into an ‘Avatar character.’

After leaving Mario Barrios’ face unrecognizable in a brutal fight, Keith Thurman transforms him into an Avatar character.

Following their brutal welterweight fight, KEITH THURMAN made Mario Barrios look like an ‘Avatar character.’

Thurman, a former unified champion, returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Manny Pacquiao, who is now retired, in July of this year.

And he did so with a bang, putting on a show against the tough American Barrios.

After the grueling 12 rounds, Barrios was almost unrecognizable, and fans on Twitter compared him to someone from the 2009 sci-fi film Avatar.

“Mario Barrios out there looking like Avatar,” one said.

“Barrios was turned into an Avatar,” said another.

“Barrios has that Avatar nose,” one added.

“Mario ‘avatar’ Barrios post fight,” said another.

Thurman landed 181 of 665 punches with a 27 percent success rate, while Barrios landed 105 of 492 punches with a 21 percent success rate, according to Compubox.

“This was a comeback fight after two-and-a-half years away,” Thurman, 33, said.

“I wish I had given my best effort, but given the circumstances, I did the best I could.”

“Tonight I showed the Mexican warrior in me,” Barrios, 26, said.

Keith Thurman is a warrior in his own right, and I salute him.

We put up a good fight for the crowd.

“I think I did a good job introducing myself to the welterweight division, and I’m ready to face all the big names.”

“I’m always going to give the fans an exciting night of boxing, and I’m looking forward to getting back in there.”