After a brutal KO of Augusto Sakai in Vegas, Tai Tuivasa sinks yet another beer-filled SHOEY.

After a sensational KO victory over Augusto Sakai, TAI TUIVASA smashed another shoe.

On the UFC 269 prelims, the Australian banger stopped Brazilian Sakai in the second round for his fourth consecutive KO victory.

He then sunk yet another beer-filled shoey seconds after climbing the cage to celebrate.

Bam Bam’s trademark celebration, which he continued on his way out of the T-Mobile Arena, wowed the crowd.

Tuivasa told SunSport earlier in the week that he’d lost count of how many shoeys he’d sunk in his lifetime.

“I don’t know,” Bam Bam said when asked how many shoeys he’d had.

“It’ll be up there with one of them how many times a priest has been to church.”

“I’m not sure; a couple.”

Tuivasa, 28, a fan favorite, says he’s never done one in his own shoes, adding, “The trick is I don’t use my shoe.”

“I don’t wear my shoe at all.”

That’s not who I am.

“But it’s usually someone else’s shoe,” says the narrator.

I’m not sure, I’ve never done one on my own before.”

“They get a little wrecked too by the end of the night,” he admitted when asked about his own shoe collection.

“Not from shoeys,” says the narrator.

