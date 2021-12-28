After a brutal trilogy, Tyson Fury invites Deontay Wilder and his family to spend Christmas with Paris and their children.

TYSON FURY has invited old foe Deontay Wilder to spend the holidays with him in Florida.

The two heavyweights are spending time with their families during the holidays, months after their epic trilogy fight.

When Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas, he made it two wins in three fights (the other was a draw).

Wilder is reportedly considering retiring from the sport, while the Gypsy King is expected to return in March.

However, Fury has extended an invitation to the deposed WBC champion to visit his sprawling mansion in the United States.

“It’s a big place,” the 33-year-old said to MailOnline.

There’s a huge pool on the premises.

There’s enough room for everyone, and I’ve informed Deontay that we’re close to Disney World.”

It could be a busy time at Fury HQ if Wilder accepts the offer.

With wife Paris, the Morecambe mauler has six children.

He is the father of eight children.

FOUR names are being discussed to fight Fury in March, according to promoter Frank Warren.

However, WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte is not among those who have been shortlisted, as the Londoner’s legal battles with the organization continue.

Because of the ongoing Whyte situation, it is unlikely that Fury, 33, will put his belt on the line.

Whyte’s arbitration case with the WBC ‘is not set until March,’ according to Warren, effectively ruling him out of contention for a fight that month.