After a brutal trilogy, Tyson Fury invites Deontay Wilder and his family to spend the holidays with Paris and their children.

After a brutal trilogy, Tyson Fury invites Deontay Wilder and his family to spend the holidays with Paris and the kids.

TYSON FURY has invited Deontay Wilder, an old foe, to spend the holidays at his home in Florida.

The two heavyweights are spending time with their families during the holidays, months after their epic trilogy fight.

When Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas, he made it two wins in three fights (the other being a draw).

Wilder is rumored to be considering retirement from the sport, while the Gypsy King is expected to return in March.

However, the deposed WBC champion has been invited to Fury’s sprawling mansion in the United States.

“It’s a massive place,” the 33-year-old told MailOnline.

There’s a huge pool on the premises.

There’s enough room for everyone, and I’ve informed Deontay that we’re close to Disney World.”

If Wilder accepts the offer, it’ll be a busy time at Fury’s.

With wife Paris, the Morecambe mauler has six children.

Wilder is the father of eight children.

Frank Warren, the promoter, has revealed that FOUR names are being considered to fight Fury in March.

However, WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte is not among those who have been shortlisted, as the Londoner’s legal battles with the organization continue.

Because of the ongoing Whyte situation, Fury, 33, is unlikely to put his belt on the line.

Whyte’s arbitration case with the WBC ‘is not set until March,’ according to Warren, effectively ruling him out of contention for a fight that month.