After a car accident, the Washington football team makes a decision on Deshazor Everett.

Deshazor Everett, a veteran strong safety, ended a wild day for the Washington Football Team in one of the only ways he could.

Everett was placed on the reserve non-football injury list by Washington on Friday.

Everett was involved in a car accident on Thursday night that claimed the life of the passenger in the vehicle.

The accident left Everett with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Everett, a seven-year NFL veteran, has spent his entire career on Washington’s special teams unit.

But he’s also spent time as their starting strong safety for several seasons.

Everett has 170 tackles, two sacks, one quarterback hit, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 11 pass breakups since 2015.

He has appeared in 89 games, starting 17 of them.

