After a court dismissed an assault charge against a bouncer who disarmed a gunman on Sauchiehall Street, he is free to go.

Benjamin Bibby, 33, was accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Francis Smith, who was later jailed for pointing a loaded weapon at him in Glasgow city centre.

In February 2020, Smith pleaded guilty in Glasgow’s High Court to pulling out the Slovakian-made Grand Power self-loading pistol on Mr Bibby of Paisley and another bouncer.

Smith also admitted to two violations of the firearms act and was sentenced to five years in prison.

“I’m going to get a gun and shoot you,” the 34-year-old gunman said after earlier being involved in an altercation at the bar.

Before being wrestled to the ground by the bouncers, Smith returned with the gun he claimed he found in a park.

Mr Bibby was scheduled to face a single assault charge against Smith at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

However, the case was dismissed after the Crown was unable to call a key witness at the case’s second hearing.

“You can see this arises from the same incident from the High Court, and with Mr Smith receiving a sentence, it demonstrates the passage of time we are dealing with,” defense attorney Alan Gravelle said earlier in the hearing.

“The High Court matter has been resolved, and in my opinion, the balance must be in Mr Bibby’s favor.”

Sheriff Shona Gilroy denied Prosecutor Darren Harty’s request to adjourn the case for a later date.

Bibby’s case had been abandoned, and he was free to leave the dock.