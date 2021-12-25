After a Covid outbreak in the Eagles’ camp, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is set to be the latest Boxing Day match postponed.

Three matches, the most recent of which was Burnley vs Everton, as well as a number of EFL matches, have already been canceled.

After Vieira confirmed a small number of cases among the players on Friday, Football London reported that Palace had recorded positive test results among their backroom staff.

The Eagles are believed to have postponed their trip to their hotel on Christmas Day until they received a response from the Premier League.

Vieira admitted on Friday that he was “worried” about the current situation and its impact on his players’ well-being.

“We hope we’ll be fine [to face Spurs], but the number of cases around us makes us worried,” the ex-Arsenal midfielder said.

“In the last few days, we’ve had a couple of cases in our football club.”

“We do our best to avoid the situation, but it’s concerning because the evolution for the next few days is unknown.”

“I’m not concerned about the players’ well-being as a result of the [frequency of]games during this time because it’s been that way for years.”

Concerning Covid, I’m concerned for their well-being.

“It’s a lot on them to ask players who have returned from the Covid situation to play with insufficient training.”

Only five of England’s top-flight games scheduled for Sunday are still on track.

However, Steven Gerrard will not be in charge of Aston Villa’s match against Chelsea tomorrow evening due to a positive drug test.

The match between Liverpool and Leeds United, as well as Watford’s trip to Wolves, were both postponed on Thursday due to the coronavirus.

Everton’s trip to Turf Moor on Christmas Eve was canceled due to a Covid outbreak.

On Thursday, Benitez slammed the Premier League after Everton received a request to postpone the Boxing Day match.

“We have six injuries and five players with Covid,” said the Goodison Park manager.

“I don’t believe it is equitable.”

After this week’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the Toffees found out they had infections in their squad.

“We did lateral flow tests the day of the game, no positives,” Benitez said.

“After that, we did post-match PCR tests and found four, then five cases.”

“Burnley is a completely different animal than Chelsea.”

The truth is that we are in a difficult situation.

“We’ll have to wait until tomorrow or the next day to see who’s available due to injuries and Covid.”

