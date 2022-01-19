After a deal was agreed, Nottingham Forest ace Joao Carvalho will join Olympiacos and will sign by the end of the week.

After a deal was agreed, Nottingham Forest ace Joao Carvalho will join Olympiacos and sign by the end of the week.

According to reports, OLYMPIACOS and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Joao Carvalho.

According to Gate 7 International, Carvalho will sign a contract with the Greek champions by the end of this week.

During the January transfer window, the Greek giants, who are also owned by Forest boss Evangelos Marinakis, are looking to add some creativity in midfield.

Due to a cruciate ligament rupture, manager Pedro Martins has been without Kostas Fortounis since the summer.

Martins will have to do without Aguibou Camara until the end of the month because he is on international duty with Guinea, who made it to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Camara is expected to join Liverpool, Leicester, and Newcastle in the Premier League this summer.

Mathieu Valbuena, a former France international, is another option for the No10 spot, but his age of 37 is a concern.

Carvalho has been monitored by Olympiacos since his impressive start at the City Ground in 2019.

The playmaker moved to Forest from Benfica in 2018 after a £12.5 million transfer fee.

In his first season with the Championship club, the Portuguese striker made an impression, scoring four goals and assisting eight times in 40 appearances.

However, the 24-year-old has since fallen down the pecking order, which is why Forest sent him on loan to Almeria in Spain last season.

Carvalho has only scored two goals in eight games for Steve Cooper’s team this season.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play on the wings, is eager to join Olympiacos, where he will have the opportunity to play in Europe, as the club has been a Champions League and Europa League regular for the past 15 years.

