After a deliberate fire in a pub in Glasgow’s east end, police have issued a re-appeal.

Arsonists set fire to a Glasgow pub shortly after the New Year in the city’s east end, and police are still on the lookout for them.

After reports of a fire, emergency services were dispatched to The Dalmarnock Inn in the early hours of January 3.

Two people wearing dark clothing were seen running from the building around the time of the fire, prompting police to issue yet another appeal for information.

They were believed to be on their way to Dunn Street.

Since the fire, no arrests have been made, but police say their investigation is still ongoing.

“Around 6.15 a.m. on Monday, January 3, officers were called to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the fire is being investigated as a deliberate act.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention reference 0491 from January 3.”