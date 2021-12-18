After a disastrous Ashes start in Australia, England’s stars are fighting for their international careers.

With Australia leading the series 2-0, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, and Jos Buttler could all be benched for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

With reclaiming the Ashes now appearing to be a distant pipe dream for England, the focus of this tour will be on individuals trying to save their careers.

For some, the day of reckoning could arrive in Adelaide during their team’s second innings.

Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, and Jos Buttler could all be dropped for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne if they don’t show that they aren’t mentally exhausted after just seven days of brutal cricket at the hands of the Australians.

Buttler is vulnerable, having dropped five times in this series and produced little with the bat, including a dreadful 15-ball duck on day three of the second Test.

Jonny Bairstow, who has crucially played Ashes cricket in Australia, is a ready-made replacement for England.

Pope also appears to be in trouble against Nathan Lyon, with the Surrey batsman’s weakness against spin, which was exposed in India earlier this year, being exposed once more by Australia’s off-spinner, who has now dismissed him twice in three innings.

Is Dan Lawrence, who showed some promise in India, a better bet to come in and score runs in this series than Pope, who has 44 runs at 14.66 after three innings?

Burns, meanwhile, has one more chance before Zak Crawley is thrust into the starting lineup.

When people’s jobs are on the line, as England coach Chris Silverwood’s is right now after seven days of error-strewn, desperate cricket from his team, their minds focus.

Three changes to England’s top seven batsmen in Melbourne next week may be too much at once.

It would smack of panic and desperation.

But, if Root’s team is 2-0 on Boxing Day, as appears to be the case, what have they got to lose?

